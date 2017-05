SAO PAULO Aug 24 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff authorized Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to take a leave of absence between Aug. 21-26 to deal with "private matters," according to the country's official gazette.

A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry did not give additional information, but Levy's daily schedule said he was in Washington on Monday without official appointments. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Alden Bentley)