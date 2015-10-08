BRIEF-Cartier Resources Inc to sell 22.25 mln common shares of company
* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement
LIMA Oct 8 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday that he is unsure about the likelihood of President Dilma Rousseff facing impeachment proceedings.
Speaking at an International Monetary Fund event in Lima, Levy said "I don't know" when asked whether he expected impeachment proceedings against Rousseff. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Cartier Resources announces $6.0 million bought deal private placement
May 8 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about C$192 million ($140 million) on Monday, down 50 percent from a week ago.