SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazil's Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday that state-run oil producer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, is taking
the right steps to shore up its operations.
Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Levy said the company,
currently struggling through a massive corruption investigation,
is making progress on increasing the professionalism of its
management team and cutting costs.
Referring to the broader Brazilian economy, Levy highlighted
the need to enact tax and labor reforms while providing
"long-term visibility" on the outlook for social security.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)