* Pork and poultry industry slashes capacity 15 pct -ABPA
* Industry's recent expansion runs into corn shortage,
demand drop
* Brazil's No. 3 processor Aurora to cut capacity 8-16 pct
* Brazil economy in worst downturn since 1930
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, June 3 Stubbornly record-high corn
prices in Brazil, the world's No. 2 exporter of the grain, are
compelling pork producers to slaughter sows they cannot afford
to feed and poultry processors to close plants.
Southern states that are the traditional home to pork and
poultry plants have been hardest hit by soaring corn feed prices
and a plunge in demand for meat, with companies closing at least
three slaughter houses to cut supply, said Francisco Turra,
president of Brazil's Animal Protein Association (ABPA).
As much as 15 percent of pork and poultry processing
capacity has shut in the world's top poultry exporter and
fourth-largest pork exporter, he estimated. That is equal to
225,000 tonnes of monthly meat production.
Pain across the massive meat industry, which is laying off
workers and losing money, will deepen the stricken government's
woes as the economy suffers its worst downturn since 1930.
"The price of drumsticks in the supermarket is 5 reais
($1.40) a kilogram: that barely pays for water to produce the
meat," Mario Lanznaster, president of Brazil's No. 3 pork and
poultry processor Aurora Alimentos, said on Wednesday,
estimating that minimum production costs were 50 percent higher.
The company will reduce output by 8 percent by furloughing
one shift by August at its Abelardo Luz plant in Santa Catarina
and will shut the entire unit's operations in September if
conditions do not improve.
The world's top beef exporter JBS SA and the
biggest poultry exporter BRF SA have raised local
prices for the second time this year to try to offset rising
feed costs. But this is only weakening demand in the severe
recession.
Brazil produces 1.2 million tonnes of chicken meat a month,
most of which is consumed at home. It slaughters 3 million pigs
a month, less than half of which are exported.
BLEEDING CASH
Brazil's hog and chicken processors have been bleeding cash
for months as an unexpected domestic shortage in corn pushed
local prices to record highs. As the real collapsed
against the dollar last year, merchants and exporters sold
record amounts of the grain abroad, leaving local industry
facing stratospheric prices for feed.
In April, the government eased restrictions on corn imports
to help meet domestic demand, but prices MAZ-PIDX-BRL remain
above 53 reais ($14.70) a bag, even as the global market surplus
swells and international prices are under pressure.
The pain for the industry is becoming more acute as they
struggle to pass on the extra costs to consumers.
Some pork producers in Mato Grosso in center-west Brazil are
culling their reproductive sows, said Alexandre Possebon, the
state deputy farm secretary.
At around 315 reais a carcass, they are losing 10-20 reais
($2.8 - $5.6) per animal they raise to maturity, he said.
The national pork producers' association in Brasilia said
farmers were reducing insemination of pigs by 10 to 15 percent.
While cutting hog breeding rates and culling sows is typical
during downturns in demand, this is turning out to be the most
severe contraction for Brazil's livestock industry since the
world economic crisis in 2008.
The steps are intended to tighten local meat supplies and
boost retail prices, which may slow the central bank's hopes to
lower interest rates later in the year. Pork production costs
are at record highs. Feed, made up mostly of corn, accounts for
roughly 70 percent of production costs.
COSTLY CORN
Averama Alimentos, which slaughters 280,000 birds a day at
its two plants, said record-high prices for the grain forced it
to close its larger operation in Umuarama in southern Brazil
with the loss of 1,500 jobs.
Banks had already withdrawn credit lines last year amid the
political crisis and recession that deflated domestic demand.
Companies, as well as farmers, are now counting on relief
when the second of two annual corn crops arrives in the coming
weeks. But dry weather has hurt yields, raising concerns that
feed costs could remain high until early 2017.
"It's going to take a while for prices to come down," said
Fernando Iglesias, meats specialist at analysts Safras e
Mercado.
($1 = 3.60 reais)
(Additional reporting by Roberto Samora and Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Josephine Mason and Matthew Lewis)