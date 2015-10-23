BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil will slash the limit for subsidized loans it gives to companies under the so-called PSI program, a source at President Dilma Rousseff's economic team said on Friday.

Brazil's national monetary council will announce later on Friday that the new limit for PSI operations will be 19.5 billion reais ($5 billion), down from 50 billion reais, the source said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)