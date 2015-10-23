(Recasts with official confirmation of cut in funds)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil slashed by more than
half funds earmarked for a capital spending loan program known
as PSI, underscoring government efforts to roll back public
subsidies after years of costly aid to local companies.
In a statement released late on Friday, the National
Monetary Council, the country's main economic policymaking body,
known as CMN, set the limit for PSI lending at 19.5 billion
reais ($5 billion), down from 50 billion reais. An unnamed
government official had announced the decision earlier in the
day at a briefing with reporters in Brasilia.
The interest rate on PSI loans will remain unaltered, the
statement said. Under the PSI program, state development bank
BNDES extends to local producers long-term credit for their
purchases of capital goods and machinery and to finance exports.
The program had been extended repeatedly in recent years in
an attempt to prop up dwindling investment. Slowing demand for
the program's credit lines was also one of the reasons for the
drastic cut, the official said.
"In a context in which a realignment of relative prices and
borrowing costs is taking place, the reassessment of the
convenience of renewing PSI at fixed-rate terms is one more step
in the government's plan to rebalance public finances," the
statement said.
Although the reduction will have no immediate impact on the
government's accounts, it will trim the cost of future
subsidies.
President Dilma Rousseff is struggling to rebalance public
accounts as a deepening political and economic crisis drags down
revenues and hurts investors' confidence in Latin America's
largest economy.
The government is expected to announce next week a 2015
primary budget deficit of more than 70 billion reais, the
biggest ever for a country that until recently was seen as an
example of prudent fiscal management. As part of her plan to
rebalance public finances after years of budget profligacy,
Rousseff has started to cut subsidies and current expenditures.
In December, the administration raised for the first time in
almost two years the interest rate at which the BNDES pegs its
loans, known as TJLP.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, James Dalgleish and Leslie
Adler)