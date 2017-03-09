BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
SAO PAULO, March 9 Logistics company Santos Brasil Participações SA has confirmed the termination of a contract to move containers for the ESA consortium of shipowners at the port of Santos, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday.
Santos Brasil, the largest cargo operator in the country, lost the ESA contract to Grupo Libra, the second largest, according to two sources briefed on the matter. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Flavia Bohone; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.