SAO PAULO, March 9 Logistics company Santos Brasil Participações SA has confirmed the termination of a contract to move containers for the ESA consortium of shipowners at the port of Santos, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday.

Santos Brasil, the largest cargo operator in the country, lost the ESA contract to Grupo Libra, the second largest, according to two sources briefed on the matter. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Flavia Bohone; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)