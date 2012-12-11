* Testimony is by convicted bagman in vote-buying scheme
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 11 Former Brazilian
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva knew about and used funds
from a far-reaching vote-buying scheme to pay for personal
expenses, according to testimony by a convicted former
consultant to the ruling Workers' Party.
The testimony, reported on Tuesday by the Estado de S.Paulo
newspaper, was given in September to Brazil's attorney general's
office by Marcos Valerio, an advertising executive recently
convicted as a bagman in the scheme.
Valerio also testified that an aide to the former president
made veiled threats when the scandal erupted in efforts to keep
him quiet, the newspaper said.
According to the report, Valerio gave the testimony
voluntarily in a bid to reduce his sentence after he and 24
other former Lula aides and associates were convicted in a
landmark trial heard by Brazil's Supreme Court.
Though he still received a stiff 40-year prison sentence,
the circumstances of Valerio's testimony are likely to cast
doubt on his claims. Among other crimes, Valerio was convicted
for handling the money used in the scheme, which involved
payoffs to legislators in exchange for Congressional support.
The trial exposed crimes at the core of the administration
of Brazil's beloved former president and was hailed as a sign
that the country is growing less tolerant of the corruption long
rife in local, state, and national politics.
Lula, still Brazil's most influential political figure and a
possible contender for a new run at the presidency in 2014, has
denied any knowledge of the scheme since it first came to light
in 2005, roiling the first of his two terms.
Though Lula's legacy has been tarnished by the convictions,
the trial has done little to sap his star power - even after
officials including a former treasurer of the PT, as the
Workers' Party is known, and Jose Dirceu, his once-powerful
chief of staff, were convicted.
That could change if the allegations made by Valerio were
proven. Critics have long alleged that the scheme could not have
been carried out without Lula's knowledge, or tacit approval,
but so far no proof of either has surfaced.
'WE SHOULD KILL YOU'
The newspaper report said authorities already confirmed one
of two deposits that Valerio alleged were made into a bank
account controlled by a former Lula assistant. It also said that
another Lula assistant, and now the director of the former
president's foundation, at the time the scandal broke told
Valerio that "there are people in the PT who think that we
should kill you."
Lula's foundation declined to comment on the report. Marcelo
Leonardo, Valerio's lawyer, also declined to comment.
The former president, who presided over eight years of
sustained growth in Latin America's biggest country, left office
in 2011 because Brazil's constitution prohibits more than two
consecutive terms in the presidency. His approval ratings at the
time approached 90 percent.
After a bout with throat cancer, Lula returned to politics
this year and remains a friend and informal advisor to President
Dilma Rousseff, a former bureaucrat and minister whom he hand
picked to succeed him as the party's candidate. Rousseff was
unknown to most voters at the time, but Lula's endorsement
ensured her victory.
While Lula has said he will not run again if Rousseff
decides to stand for re-election, some analysts believe she
could decline. Rousseff's primary chore as president thus far
has been rekindling growth in the world's sixth-largest economy,
which has slowed to a crawl for most of the past two years.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, Ana Flor and Paulo Prada; Editing
by Todd Benson and Philip Barbara)