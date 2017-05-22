BRASILIA May 22 Brazil's former president Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva has been charged by prosecutors who said
the leftist politician was the mastermind behind the country's
biggest bribery scheme.
Lula, a founder of the leftist Workers Party (PT) that
controlled Brazil's presidency from 2003 until last year, is
already facing five separate trails on corruption charges with a
ruling in the first expected by July.
Under Brazilian law, it is now up to a federal judge to
decide if Lula will stand trial for the latest charges.
Prosecutors accused Lula of leading a scheme in which
politicians and executives at state-run oil company Petrobras
received bribes to benefit companies vying for public
projects.
Lula's lawyers did not immediately reply to requests for
comment, but the former president has in the past denied any
wrongdoing in corruption scheme.
Current Brazilian President Michel Temer is facing calls
for his resignation over corruption and said he would not step
down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.
Temer took office a year ago after the ouster of
Dilma Rousseff, who succeeded Lula.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by Grant McCool)