SAO PAULO Dec 15 Credit Suisse Group AG expects
stable mergers and acquisition volumes in 2016 in Brazil, in
spite of a steep recession and rising risk aversion, bankers
said on Tuesday.
Corporate takeovers in Brazil's energy and infrastructure
industries will help spur M&A volumes as measured in reais, said
Fabio Mourão, head of investment banking for Credit Suisse in
Brazil.
Mourão expects announced M&A transactions next year of
around 150 billion reais ($39 billion), compared with an
estimate of about 140 billon reais in 2015.
($1=3.87 reais)