SAO PAULO Dec 15 Credit Suisse Group AG expects stable mergers and acquisition volumes in 2016 in Brazil, in spite of a steep recession and rising risk aversion, bankers said on Tuesday.

Corporate takeovers in Brazil's energy and infrastructure industries will help spur M&A volumes as measured in reais, said Fabio Mourão, head of investment banking for Credit Suisse in Brazil.

Mourão expects announced M&A transactions next year of around 150 billion reais ($39 billion), compared with an estimate of about 140 billon reais in 2015.

($1=3.87 reais)