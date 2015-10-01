(Click on for a recent story on M&A advisory activity in Brazil based on Thomson Reuters' league tables data) SAO PAULO, Oct 1 In the year through Sept. 30, companies announced $24.507 billion worth of M&A transactions in Brazil, the lowest in a decade, a Thomson Reuters deal intelligence report showed on Thursday. The value of deals sank 44 percent from the same period a year earlier. The number of deals announced rose 4 percent in the first nine months from a year earlier, totaling 427 transactions. RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET: FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE OF DEALS YEAR (Jan 1-Sept 30 2015) EARLIER RANKING 1 Rothschild $9.272 bln 2 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc $6.619 bln 4 3 Grupo BTG Pactual SA $6.422 bln 5 4 Banco Bradesco SA $5.456 bln 11 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co $5.186 bln 8 6 HSBC Holdings Plc $5.145 bln - 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA $4.906 bln 1 8 Banco Santander SA $4.614 bln 7 9 Deutsche Bank AG $3.677 bln 9 10 Credit Suisse Group AG $2.946 bln 3 INDUSTRY TOTAL $24.507 bln - NUMBER OF DEALS: FINANCIAL ADVISER NUMBER OF DEALS YEAR (Jan 1-Sept 30 2015) EARLIER RANKING 1 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA 31 1 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA 20 2 3 Rothschild 12 6 4 Banco Santander SA 10 3 5 Goldman Sachs Group Inc 8 8 6 BR Partners Banco de 7 17 Investimento 7 Credit Suisse Group AG 6 4 7 Citigroup Inc 6 12 7 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6 8 10 Morgan Stanley & Co 5 8 INDUSTRY TOTAL 427 - (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)