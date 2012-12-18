* Saudi Arabia follows China, Japan, South Africa
* Saudi Arabia among top 10 beef importers
SAO PAULO Dec 18 Saudi Arabia has suspended
imports of Brazilian beef, Brazil's agriculture ministry said on
Tuesday, and became the largest country to stop purchases after
confirmation of a 2010 case of atypical mad cow disease.
The decision, confirmed by a ministry press official in
Brasilia, follows Egypt's ban of beef on Monday from Parana
state, where a cow that died two years ago had developed
atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow
disease. Egypt will continue to import from other states.
Between January and October, Saudi Arabia imported 31,300
tonnes of beef, putting it among the top 10 largest importers
from Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter.
But top buyers Russia, Hong Kong and Egypt - which took more
than half of the 896,000 tonnes of beef that Brazil has exported
this year through September - continue to import its beef,
suggesting the impact could be limited.
Prior to Saudi Arabia, only Japan, China and South Africa
had halted imports of all Brazilian beef since Brazil announced
on Dec. 7 that a 13-year-old cow that died in 2010 in Parana
tested positive for the protein linked to the development of
BSE.
The countries are all minor importers of Brazilian beef.
The cow, which was kept for breeding purposes, never
developed BSE and died of other causes. But it tested positive
for the causal agent for BSE, a protein called a prion, which
can arise spontaneously in elderly cattle.
A similar case of atypical BSE occurred in the United States
in April. Like the Brazilian cow, that animal never entered the
food chain and there was no major effect on U.S. beef exports.
Brazilian companies like JBS SA,, the world's
biggest meats producer, as well as rival Minerva SA
and food processor Marfrig Alimentos SA have played
down the impact of the case on their operations.
After it confirmed the case of atypical BSE, the World
Animal Health Organization issued a statement maintaining
Brazil's status as a low-risk country for mad cow disease.
"This classification has been followed by important
countries, blocks and consumers," Minerva said in a statement on
Tuesday, adding that sales to Saudi Arabia accounted for
approximately 2.5 percent of gross sales so far this year.