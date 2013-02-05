BRIEF-Renu Energy signs solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property
* Solar and embedded network agreement with SCA Property group,SCP
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 5 Brazilian banks plan to boost credit in 2013 to help the economy after limited lending growth in 2012 weighed on economic activity, Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday.
Mantega also said it wants Brazilian fuel prices to be "more linked" to world oil prices to help reduce losses at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
