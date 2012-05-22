BRASILIA May 22 Brazil's currency is "in a more favorable place for Brazil's competitiveness" after recent sharp declines, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened nearly 9 percent this year as lower benchmark interest rates and concern over the euro zone debt crisis drove investors towards the safe-haven U.S. dollar. The real was slightly stronger in morning trade on Tuesday at about 2.041 per dollar.