* Volatility to gradually decrease -Mantega
* Investment to grow 6-7 pct this year
SAO PAULO, June 6 Markets are taking the
Brazilian real toward an "appropriate" level as the exchange
rate is more flexible than it was last year, Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said in an interview with a local newspaper
published on Thursday.
"Looking at the big picture, we have less intervention,"
Mantega told local newspaper Valor Economico, adding that the
"exchange rate tends to fluctuate in a more perfect manner."
Brazil's real swung widely on Wednesday after
the government scrapped a steep financial tax imposed nearly two
years ago to discourage speculative capital from pouring into
the country.
The decision to remove a 6 percent IOF financial transaction
tax on foreign buying of local bonds potentially increases the
appeal of fixed-income assets in Brazil, but it is also expected
to add volatility to the domestic foreign exchange market.
"I think we'll have volatility, comings and goings depending
on the news," Mantega said, though he expects exchange rate
fluctuations will diminish with time.
He said the that government is looking at "market conditions
and the economy" before deciding on whether or not to remove a 1
percent financial tax on onshore foreign exchange derivatives.
Mantega said he expects investment rates to grow between 6
and 7 percent this year, bolstered by infrastructure
concessions.