* Lower rates, industry measures to help manufacturers
* Consumer activity has room to grow, despite defaults
By Danielle Fonseca
SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazil's stalled economy
should gain steam in the second half of the year as government
stimulus measures and lower interest rates begin to pay off,
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
In comments to business leaders in Sao Paulo, Mantega said
tax incentives for industry, cheaper borrowing costs, and
targeted state purchasing of Brazilian products would combine to
revive growth that has stagnated in recent quarters.
"The second semester has to be better than the first," he
said.
After steady growth of more than 4 percent annually over the
past decade, Brazil's economy stagnated late last year as the
crisis in Europe and the global downturn lowered demand for
commodity exports and hurt investment by Brazilian businesses.
President Dilma Rousseff has made reviving Brazil's lost
boom the focus of her administration -- prodding the central
bank to lower interest rates and announcing incentives for
certain industries.
By targeting Brazilian manufacturers, crippled in recent
years because of a stronger local currency and a flood of cheap
imports, the measures "are building a more competitive country",
Mantega said.
The measures, he said, have helped make the country's
currency more competitive in global markets. The real, which
traded near 1.70 to the dollar earlier in the year, in recent
weeks has weakened to more than 2.00 per dollar.
Woes abroad have eased Brazil's perennial battle with
inflation, giving policymakers further room to seek rate cuts
and additional changes to monetary policy, Mantega said.
Brazil's central bank last month cut the benchmark interest rate
to 8.5 percent, a historic low.
In growth terms, the efforts have so far borne little fruit.
Manufacturers continue to limp along -- with data this week
showing that industrial production in Brazil in May fell 0.9
percent compared with April, the third straight month of
contraction.
Lower interest rates, Mantega said, will help stimulate
Brazil's consumer market. Though economists have raised flags in
recent weeks over soaring default rates for Brazilian lenders,
Mantega said bad loans and the overall share of credit in the
economy remain far lower than those of many other countries.
"It's nothing compared with international levels," he said.