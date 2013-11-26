BRASILIA Nov 26 Brazilian Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said on Tuesday the government will remove some
subsidies and delay tax breaks to keep the country's fiscal
policy sound.
He added that the state development bank, BNDES, will stop
funding lines for regional government next year.
A rapid erosion of the government's fiscal accounts have
raised fears of a sovereign rating downgrade next year, which
could scare off investors and undermine a timid recovery in
Latin America's largest economy.
Mantega said the central government will reach its 2013
primary budget surplus goal of 73 billion reais ($31.85 billion)
while states and municipalities will save between 23 billion and
26 billion reais. That means that the government will fall short
of its already reduced overall primary surplus goal of about 111
billion reais.
Analysts have said they doubt the government will be able to
rein in spending next year, during which President Dilma
Rousseff is expected to run for re-election.
Failure to meet its fiscal goals in the last two years has
eroded Rousseff's credibility and raised inflation expectations
for coming years.
Mantega added that the government should be careful when
creating a new formula to adjust domestic fuel prices to be more
in line with international ones.
"The formula cannot be improvised, it is something that has
to be done carefully in order to have a methodology that is not
inflationary," Mantega told reporters in Brasilia.