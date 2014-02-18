BRASILIA Feb 18 Brazilian Finance Minister
Guido Mantega canceled his trip to the Group of 20 meeting in
Australia this week to hammer out the final details of Brazil's
key fiscal goal for the year, a government official told Reuters
on Tuesday.
President Dilma Rousseff's government is expected to
announce this week its 2014 primary budget surplus goal, a gauge
of its fiscal discipline that is key to efforts to recover
credibility in its economic policies.
The primary surplus is the excess revenue before the payment
of interest on debt.
Rouseff's administration is leaning in favor of a target of
less than 1.9 percent of gross domestic product, but a final
decision has not been taken yet, two government officials told
Reuters. The government hopes this goal, smaller than in
previous years, would convince investors the administration is
being more realistic about a target that it has failed to meet
in the last two years.
The rapid deterioration in the government's fiscal accounts
under Rousseff has worried investors and raised the specter of a
credit downgrade this year.
A Finance Ministry spokesman was not immediately available
to confirm the cancellation of Mantega's trip.