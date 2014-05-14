BRASILIA May 14 Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday that volatility in the exchange rate has made it difficult for local fuel prices to be more in line with international ones.

Mantega, who is also the chairman of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's board, told lawmakers that it is not advisable for the government to adjust prices based on exchange rate fluctuations. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)