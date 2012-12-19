BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's government will "certainly" raise gasoline prices in 2013, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in a breakfast meeting with reporters on Wednesday.

Mantega said the government would detail more stimulus measures for Brazil's economy at 4:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT).

Mantega added that the government would extend payroll tax breaks for more sectors and would unveil changes to the IPI tax on cars for 2013.