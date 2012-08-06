SAO PAULO Aug 6 An exchange rate of over 2 reais to the U.S. dollar lends competitiveness to Brazil's industrial sector, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

Brazil will announce more stimulus measures to aid the country's struggling manufacturers in coming weeks, Mantega told reporters at an event in Sao Paulo. He added that a recovery in economic activity in Brazil will likely gain steam through the end of the year.