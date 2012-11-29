* Finance minister Mantega says to widen tax breaks
* Investment to accelerate next year - Mantega
* Inflation under control and will decline, he says
SAO PAULO, Nov 29 The Brazilian government is
preparing to unveil more stimulus measures to stoke an economy
in which third-quarter growth is expected to be "nothing
spectacular", Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in an
interview published on Thursday.
"We are going to extend the PSI (a capital-goods financing
program), include new sectors on the list for payroll tax
breaks, and launch investment programs for the port and airport
sectors," Mantega told the Folha de S.Paulo paper.
Though he would not elaborate on which sectors would be
benefited by tax breaks, Mantega said that at over time they
would be extended to the economy as a whole.
Mantega's comments come ahead of Brazil's official GDP data,
which will be published on Friday at 9 a.m. local time (1100
GMT).
"I would be satisfied with any number between 1 percent and
1.3 percent," Mantega said, adding that a 1 percent print would
indicate an annualized growth rate of 4 percent.
A Reuters poll of economists forecast a 1.2 expansion in the
third quarter from the previous one.
While investments are expected to decline in the third
quarter according to Reuters' poll, Mantega said, "Next year
(investment) is going to be the locomotive of the economy ...
growing at a rate of about 8 percent next year and 14 percent in
2014."
A barrage of government stimulus measures and steep
interest rate cuts have started to slowly pull Brazil's economy
out of near stagnation.
The central bank left its benchmark rate
unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, however, in an effort to
rein in inflation, which Mantega said was "under control and on
a declining trajectory."
Press representatives at Brazil's Finance Ministry were not
immediately available for comment on the report.