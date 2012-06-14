BRASILIA, June 14 Brazil's decision to reduce
the scope of a financial transactions tax on foreign loans is
aimed at increasing the availability of credit for corporate
borrowers, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.
Brazil's government on Thursday reduced the reach of the
so-called IOF tax on foreign loans to Brazilian corporations,
seeking to protect local credit markets from the impact of
global financial turmoil.
Foreign corporate loans of up to two years will pay the tax,
previously levied on loans of up to five years. The tax remains
unchanged at 6 percent.