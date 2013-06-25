Sterling lower as UK awaits EU response to Brexit trigger
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BRASILIA, June 25 Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega enjoys the trust of President Dilma Rousseff and will stay in charge of the ministry, presidential spokesman Thomas Traumann told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr