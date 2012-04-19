By Walter Brandimarte

WASHINGTON, April 19 Brazil still doesn't need to change rules on savings accounts, one of the country's most popular investments, after the central bank cut its base interest rate to a near all-time low of 9 percent, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

As falling interest rates drive down returns in most of Brazil's bond funds, investors are encouraged to move their money into savings accounts known as "poupanca," which are tax free and pay out a fixed interest of 0.5 percent per month plus a variable rate.

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its base Selic rate by 75 basis points and surprised markets with hints that more cuts may follow to boost Latin America's largest economy.

If rates keep falling, the government would most likely be forced to change the rules of savings accounts - a complicated task that would require Congress' approval.

"With the base interest rate at 9 percent, we don't need to change the rules for savings accounts," Mantega told reporters in Washington after attending a meeting of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Mantega argued fixed-income funds can still remain attractive by lowering their administration fees.

"Those fees usually fall when interest rates fall," he said.

Asked about Brazil's interventions on the foreign exchange market, Mantega defended the move as necessary to protect the national industry against competitors that are benefiting from weaker currencies.

"We have proved that our currency interventions are efficient and can be used to mitigate the disadvantages that our industries have been facing."