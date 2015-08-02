SAO PAULO Aug 2 MMS Participacoes Ltda, the
controlling shareholder of Brazil's meat processor Marfrig
Global Foods SA, will be allowed to sell a portion of
the shares it owns in the business, according to a filling with
Brazil's market regulator on Sunday.
MMS Participacoes, owned by Marfrig's chairman Marcos
Molina, entered an agreement with BNDESPar, the
investment arm of Brazil's development bank BNDES, to have the
right to unlink 20 percent of the shares it owns in Marfrig.
MMS owns around 28 percent of Marfrig, while BNDESPar is the
second largest shareholder with almost 20 percent.
The agreement does not cite any specific date for possible
share sales by MMS.
Marfrig Global Foods is one of the largest meat processors
in the world, with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
It controls Keystone, a major supplier of restaurant chains
in the United States.
In June, Marfrig sold its European poultry division Moy Park
to Brazil's JBS, the largest meat processor, for $1.5 billion.
