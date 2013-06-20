China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Brazil's central bank on Thursday offered to sell as much as $3 billion with a repurchase agreement, in an effort to provide dollar financing lines to the market and ease the pressure on the real.
The central bank said it will offer the greenbacks in two separate auctions, the first one with the repurchase date set for Sept. 3 and the second one for Oct. 1.
The real trimmed losses after the announcement, trading 1.7 percent lower around 2.26 per dollar.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.