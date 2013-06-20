RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Brazil's central bank on Thursday offered to sell as much as $3 billion with a repurchase agreement, in an effort to provide dollar financing lines to the market and ease the pressure on the real.

The central bank said it will offer the greenbacks in two separate auctions, the first one with the repurchase date set for Sept. 3 and the second one for Oct. 1.

The real trimmed losses after the announcement, trading 1.7 percent lower around 2.26 per dollar.