RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Brazil's central bank stepped up its intervention in the foreign exchange market on Thursday after the real slumped following Standard & Poor's decision to downgrade the country's credit rating to junk.

The central bank said it will sell as much as $1.5 billion on the spot market through repurchase agreements. The repurchase dates will be January 4, 2016 and April 4, 2016. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)