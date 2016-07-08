SAO PAULO, July 8 The Brazilian real strengthened 2 percent on Friday as traders saw the government's more ambitious fiscal target for 2017 as a sign of commitment to austerity from interim President Michel Temer.

The real advanced more than regional peers as Brazil's central bank refrained from intervening to weaken the currency after doing so for five straight trading days. Latin American currencies in general strengthened on Friday on a rebound in global risk appetite following stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)