(adds quotes, details, bonds)
LONDON Dec 3 Brazil's London-listed,
exchange-traded equity fund jumped more than 4 percent and
company ADRs also rose on Thursday after the parliament of Latin
America's biggest economy began impeachment proceedings against
President Dilma Rousseff.
Investors warmed to the assets after the speaker of Brazil's
lower house of Congress opened proceedings against Rousseff.
While the move could deepen a political crisis as the Brazilian
economy nosedives, many reckon the leftist Rousseff's removal
could revive stalled economic reforms.
The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF gained 4.3 percent to
1247.5 pounds, the highest level since last Friday.
Brazilian American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) gained between
2 and 3 percent, with the Frankfurt-listed ADR for
Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
up 3.4 percent to 3.673 euros.
Brazil's currency strengthened in early trade on Thursday,
with the real gaining 0.4 percent, trading at 3.83 to the
dollar, its strongest since last Friday.
However, the country's dollar-denominated Eurobonds traded
unchanged.
Rousseff has become Brazil's most unpopular president in a
generation as the once-booming economy has subsided into
stagnation on her watch.
"An extended period of political wrangling is the last thing
that Brazil now needs given the economy is in the midst of its
worst recession since the 1930s," Neil Shearing at Capital
Economics wrote in a note, adding that the parliamentary move
and possible impeachment may not be all negative for markets.
"Rousseff is about as unpopular with investors as she is
with the Brazilian public. Her government's fiscal adjustment
programme - which is by far the most important policy challenge
- has been derailed in Congress, partly (but not entirely)
because she has become so divisive."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Heinrich)