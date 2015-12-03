LONDON Dec 3 Brazil's London-listed exchange
traded equity fund jumped 4 percent and companies' ADRs also
rose on Thursday after the country's parliament launched
impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.
The iShares MSCI Brazil gained 3.959 percent to
1247.5 pounds, the highest level since last Friday.
Brazilian American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) gained between
2 and 3 percent, with the Frankfurt-listed ADR for
Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
up 3.4 percent to 3.673 euros.
On Wednesday, the speaker of Brazil's lower house of
Congress opened impeachment proceedings against Rousseff,
deepening a political crisis as the economy nosedives.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker)