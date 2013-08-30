Nikkei falls to 4-month low on geopolitical concerns, yen spike
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
SAO PAULO Aug 30 Brazil's currency and interest-rate futures jumped early on Friday after data showed gross domestic product grew much more than expected in the second quarter, bringing some hope that Latin America's largest economy is gaining traction.
The real gained 0.8 percent to 2.3507 per dollar. Interest-rate contracts maturing in Jan 2017 rose 8 basis points to 11.82 percent.
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
* Fresh uncertainty towards French elections adds to risk aversion