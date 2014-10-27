(Adds stocks open, updates prices, new quote)
By Asher Levine and Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Brazilian
financial markets plunged on Monday, with stocks on track for
their worst day in more than three years, as the Sunday
re-election of President Dilma Rousseff dashed investor hopes of
meaningful policy change over the next four years.
Market sentiment going forward will likely depend on whether
or not the leftist president signals policy tweaks to boost
Brazil's flagging economy, as hinted in a conciliatory first
speech she gave after defeating pro-business challenger Aecio
Neves on Sunday.
After the most divisive campaign since Brazil returned to
democracy three decades ago, Rousseff won 51.6 percent of votes
in a runoff against Neves, who won 48.4 percent support.
"Brazil disappointed investors by returning incumbent Dilma
Rousseff to the presidential office," Schroders said in a note
to clients. "Hopes for reform to address Brazil's structural
economic problems have been dimmed, if not dashed."
The Bovespa index lost as much as 6.2 percent in
early trade. The index later trimmed losses to about 5.0 percent
but remained on track to post its worst single-day performance
since the downgrade of the U.S. sovereign rating in August 2008.
The real lost about 2.5 percent at 2.52 to the U.S.
dollar.
The tight and fast-changing election campaign had sent
Brazil's financial markets on a wild ride with big gains
whenever Rousseff lost ground in polls and drops whenever her
odds looked stronger.
Rousseff's economic policies have been roundly criticized by
investors for tipping Brazil into a recession while damaging
state-run companies such as oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, and lender Banco do Brasil SA
along the way.
Preferred shares of Petrobras fell as much as
15.6 percent at the open, while shares of Brazilian sugar and
ethanol company Cosan SA dropped over 6.0 percent.
Petrobras' share price has suffered under Rousseff's
government due to a policy that holds down domestic fuel prices
in order to help relieve inflation. Sugar and ethanol companies
like Cosan have also suffered from that policy because it makes
gasoline, a direct competitor to ethanol, cheaper.
Shares of Banco do Brasil fell about 8.0 percent. The bank
has seen pressure from Rousseff's government to lower lending
spreads in order to juice consumption in a sputtering economy.
Long-dated contracts for interest-rate futures also sold
off, driving yields on Jan. 2023 futures 62 basis
points (bps) higher. Those yields had fallen sharply recently on
bets that mainstream fiscal and monetary policy in a Neves'
government would make room for lower interest rates in the
future.
Brazil's debt insurance costs also rose in the credit
default swaps (CDS) market. Data from Markit showed that
five-year CDS were up 10 basis points versus the closing level
on Friday to 172 bps.
The real has seen downward pressure due to a stronger U.S.
dollar globally, though the local currency has been supported by
a central bank swap program in what many traders see as a
managed trading band.
"The central bank is likely going to increase intervention
to avoid what they likely see as overshooting of the real,"
wrote Citi analyst Dirk Willer.
Any staunching of the losses in future sessions will most
likely come on bargain-hunting and signals of more
market-friendly policies and cabinet appointments from the
Rousseff administration, analysts said.
"The current path is not sustainable without a big
adjustment of the policy mix, but in the short run, as long as
markets are willing to finance Brazil, this stagflationary
scenario could continue for a few more quarters," said Arthur
Carvalho, an economist with Morgan Stanley.
"Unfortunately, we also believe that if the administration
avoids the hard choices, sovereign downgrades will arrive at
some point over the next 18 months, creating a new set of
challenges for Brazil," he added.
(Editing by W Simon)