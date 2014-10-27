(Adds outlook for the real, analyst comment, updates prices)
By Asher Levine and Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Brazilian
financial markets plunged on Monday with stocks falling to their
lowest level in nearly seven months, as leftist President Dilma
Rousseff's re-election victory dashed investor hopes of
significant policy changes over the next four years.
Market sentiment going forward will likely depend on whether
Rousseff signals policy tweaks to boost Brazil's flagging
economy, as hinted in a conciliatory first speech she gave after
defeating pro-business challenger Aecio Neves on Sunday.
After the most divisive and tightest campaign since Brazil
returned to democracy three decades ago, Rousseff won 51.6
percent of votes in a runoff against Neves, who won 48.4 percent
support.
"While Rousseff's victory speech carried a conciliatory tone
and invitation for debate and change, her ability to regain
credibility will require more than just words," said Flavia
Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist with RBS Securities.
Brazilian markets will only stabilize, RBS added, once
Rousseff announces "concrete policy initiatives" and
appointments to key government positions in the finance ministry
and the central bank.
The Bovespa index lost as much as 6.2 percent in
early trade but later trimmed losses to about 4.7 percent as
bargain hunters swooped in.
The real lost about 2.7 percent to 2.525 per U.S.
dollar. Investors bet the Brazilian currency will weaken over
the next few years as U.S. Treasury yields rise and Brazil tries
to boost industry competitiveness.
"Without an acceleration in productivity, a further
correction of the real seems highly probable in the near
future," Santander economists led by Mauricio Molan said. They
forecast the real will overshoot in the short term, later
converging to 2.55 per dollar at the end of the year.
Other analysts warned, however, that under a second Rousseff
term the central bank is likely to extend its intervention
program to cushion any currency losses that would further fuel
inflation.
The tight and fast-changing election campaign had sent
Brazil's financial markets on a wild ride with big gains
whenever Rousseff lost ground in polls and drops whenever her
odds looked stronger.
Rousseff's economic policies have been roundly criticized by
investors for tipping Brazil into a recession while damaging
state-run companies such as oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, and lender Banco do Brasil SA
along the way.
Preferred shares of Petrobras fell as much as
15.6 percent at the open, while shares of Brazilian sugar and
ethanol company Cosan SA dropped over 6.0 percent.
Petrobras' share price has suffered under Rousseff's
government due to a policy that holds down domestic fuel prices
in order to help relieve inflation. Sugar and ethanol companies
like Cosan have also suffered from that policy because it makes
gasoline, a direct competitor to ethanol, cheaper.
Shares of Banco do Brasil fell about 8.0 percent. The bank
has seen pressure from Rousseff's government to lower lending
spreads in order to juice consumption in a sputtering economy.
Yields paid on long-dated contracts for interest-rate
futures surged, with the Jan. 2023 maturity shooting
44 basis points higher. Those yields had fallen sharply recently
on bets that stricter fiscal and monetary policy in a Neves'
government would make room for lower interest rates in the
future.
Brazil's debt insurance costs also rose in the credit
default swaps (CDS) market. Data from Markit showed that
five-year CDS were up 10 basis points versus the closing level
on Friday to 172 bps.
Any stanching of the losses in future sessions will most
likely come on bargain-hunting and signals of more
market-friendly policies and cabinet appointments from the
Rousseff administration, analysts said.
"The current path is not sustainable without a big
adjustment of the policy mix, but in the short run, as long as
markets are willing to finance Brazil, this stagflationary
scenario could continue for a few more quarters," said Arthur
Carvalho, an economist with Morgan Stanley.
"Unfortunately, we also believe that if the administration
avoids the hard choices, sovereign downgrades will arrive at
some point over the next 18 months, creating a new set of
challenges for Brazil," he added.
(Editing by W Simon and Nick Zieminski)