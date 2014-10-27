(Updates prices, adds analyst quotes, Mantega statement)
By Asher Levine and Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Brazilian
financial markets plunged on Monday as leftist President Dilma
Rousseff's re-election victory dashed investor hopes of
significant policy changes over the next four years.
Brazil's real currency was set to post its
biggest one-day loss since Dec. 2011 while local stocks fell to
their lowest level in nearly seven months.
The outlook for Brazilian assets will now likely depend on
whether Rousseff signals policy tweaks to boost a flagging
economy, as hinted in a conciliatory first speech she gave after
defeating pro-business challenger Aecio Neves on Sunday.
After the most divisive and tightest campaign since Brazil
returned to democracy three decades ago, Rousseff won 51.6
percent of votes in a runoff against Neves, who won 48.4 percent
support.
"While Rousseff's victory speech carried a conciliatory tone
and invitation for debate and change, her ability to regain
credibility will require more than just words," said Flavia
Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist with RBS Securities.
Brazilian markets will only stabilize, she said, once
Rousseff announces "concrete policy initiatives" and
appointments to key government positions in the finance ministry
and the central bank.
Most analysts remain skeptical, however, as Rousseff's first
term saw little in the way of significant economic reforms.
Those doubts were fed on Monday afternoon when outgoing
Finance Minister Guido Mantega offered a rosy assessment of the
Brazilian economy in a press conference and said the election
"shows that the population approves of the economic policy we
are practicing."
The real amplified losses after Mantega's statements,
falling 3 percent to about 2.53 per U.S. dollar.
"The person who probably needs to come in is someone who is
a bit more realistic about economic projections (than Mantega),"
said Christopher Palmer, who helps manage about $1 billion of
Latin American assets for Henderson Global Investors in London.
Most investors are betting the Brazilian currency will
weaken over the next few years as U.S. Treasury yields rise and
Brazil tries to boost industry competitiveness.
"Without an acceleration in productivity, a further
correction of the real seems highly probable in the near
future," Santander economists led by Mauricio Molan said. They
forecast the real will overshoot in the short term, later
converging to 2.55 per dollar at the end of the year.
Other analysts warned, however, that under a second Rousseff
term the central bank is likely to extend its intervention
program to cushion any currency losses that would further fuel
inflation.
STOCKS TO REBOUND?
Brazil's tight and fast-changing election campaign had sent
local financial markets on a wild ride with big gains whenever
Rousseff lost ground in polls and drops whenever her odds looked
stronger.
The Bovespa index lost as much as 6.2 percent in
early trade but later trimmed losses to about 3.6 percent as
bargain hunters swooped in, leaving the index hovering just
below 50,000 points.
"Rousseff's victory has been progressively priced into
Brazilian stocks," Citi analysts Stephen Graham and Fernando
Siqueira wrote on Monday, adding that the index could trade
around the high or mid-40,000 points in the near future.
"At that point we would see limited downside and substantial
theoretical upside, but the latter only if (Rousseff's
administration) takes decisive steps in new directions," they
wrote.
Rousseff's economic policies have been roundly criticized by
investors for tipping Brazil into a recession while damaging
state-run companies such as oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, and lender Banco do Brasil SA
along the way.
Preferred shares of Petrobras fell as much as
15.6 percent at the open, easing to an 12.5 percent loss in the
afternoon.
Petrobras' share price has suffered under Rousseff's
government due to a policy that holds down domestic fuel prices
in order to help relieve inflation.
Shares of Banco do Brasil fell about 7 percent. The bank has
seen pressure from Rousseff's government to lower lending
spreads in order to juice consumption in a sputtering economy.
Yields paid on long-dated contracts for interest-rate
futures surged, with the Jan. 2023 maturity shooting
31 basis points higher. Those yields had recently fallen sharply
on bets that stricter fiscal and monetary policy in a Neves'
government would make room for lower interest rates in the
future.
Brazil's debt insurance costs also rose in the credit
default swaps (CDS) market. Data from Markit showed that
five-year CDS were up 5 basis points versus Friday's closing
level to 167 bps.
(Editing by W Simon, Nick Zieminski and Gunna Dickson)