By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Brazil's financial markets
fell on Thursday after Standard & Poor's cut the country's
rating to junk late Wednesday, though losses were mitigated by
bets that competing ratings agencies will not immediately strip
Brazil of its investment grade.
Brazil's rating downgrade, which came sooner than many in
the market had expected, reflected President Dilma Rousseff's
struggle to regain investor confidence as political turmoil
drives a growing government deficit in Latin America's largest
economy.
The Brazilian real fell nearly 3 percent to a 13-year
low of 3.9 per U.S. dollar before closing at 3.8497, down 1.3
percent on the day.
It was supported by a central bank intervention as well as
by remarks from a senior Fitch Ratings analyst who said there
are still "elements" supporting Brazil's investment grade.
The real has fallen 31 percent against the dollar this year
as investors doubt the government's ability to shore up its
finances and pull the economy out of its worst recession in 25
years.
"Everyone knew the downgrade was coming, but the fact that
it came so quickly scared some people," said Andre Perfeito,
chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
He added: "People are looking to Brasilia for some kind of
plan, but for now there is nothing to calm the market."
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday that the
government is preparing strong measures to cut the country's
budget deficit. He plans to have those measures ready to be
debated and voted on in Congress in a couple of weeks.
Brazilian stocks posted modest losses, with the benchmark
Bovespa stock index falling 0.33 percent.
Companies whose earnings are primarily in dollars, such as
mining firm Vale SA and pulp producer Fibria Celulose
SA lent support to the index, helping offset a 5.0
percent drop for state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras.
Petrobras and other heavily indebted companies such as
airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA led losses on the
Bovespa due to concerns about higher borrowing costs after the
credit downgrade.
Brazil's interest-rate futures <0#2DIJ:> jumped as investors
demanded higher returns to hold Brazilian assets following S&P's
downgrade. Yields paid on interest-rate contracts expiring in
January 2023 rose 39 basis points to an all-time high
of 15.15 percent.
