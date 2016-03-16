SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazil's currency and stock
market fell for the third straight day on Wednesday, as news of
a cabinet reshuffle raised concerns of a sudden swing in fiscal
and monetary policy for an economy mired in its worst recession
in decades.
The Brazilian real slid as much as 2 percent while
the benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1 percent in
early trading, accumulating a three-day slide of nearly 7
percent and 6 percent respectively.
As President Dilma Rousseff met with her political mentor,
former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to discuss his
possible return to the government, newspaper Valor Economico
reported the head of the central bank could be on his way out.
Lula and his Workers' Party have publicly called for a shift
away from austerity and toward more public spending to jumpstart
an economy mired in its worst recession in decades.
The central bank's press office declined to comment on the
Valor story.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)