SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's currency and stock
market both sank in opening trade on Monday after local media
reported on Sunday that President Dilma Rousseff will send
Congress a 2016 budget with a primary deficit after she
abandoned plans to reinstate an unpopular tax to raise revenues
next year.
At 10:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the Brazilian real
was trading at 3.66 per dollar, about 2 percent weaker from
Friday's close, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index
was down about 2.2 percent.
A central bank poll of economists released before the market
opened showed worsening expectations for Brazil's economy this
year and next, which also weighed on demand for local assets.
