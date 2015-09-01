SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazil's stock market and currency both weakened in early Sao Paulo trading on Tuesday as investors fretted over disappointing economic data in top trade partner China.

Data earlier showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years. China is a major purchaser of Brazilian raw materials such as iron ore and soybeans.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 2.4 percent while Brazil's currency, the real , weakened about 1 percent to 3.66 per dollar. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)