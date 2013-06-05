RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Brazil's currency, the real, shot up 2 percent early on Wednesday while interest-rate futures fell sharply after the government scrapped a financial tax imposed nearly two years ago to keep speculative capital away from the country.

By removing the 6 percent IOF tax from foreign investment into local bonds, the government suddenly boosted the appeal of fixed-income assets in Brazil, increasing expectations of dollar inflows.

The real , which had posted strong losses over the past few days, last traded at 2.0998 per dollar, 1.3 percent stronger for the day, after gaining over 2 percent in the first few minutes of trading.