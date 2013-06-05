* Government removes tax on foreigners' bond purchases

* Real initially rallies 2 pct, then drops nearly 1 pct

* Central bank intervenes to stabilize currency

By Walter Brandimarte

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Brazil's currency swung widely on Wednesday after the government scrapped a steep financial tax imposed nearly two years ago to discourage speculative capital from pouring into the country.

The decision to remove a 6 percent IOF financial transaction tax on foreign buying of local bonds potentially increases the appeal of fixed-income assets in Brazil, but it is also expected to add volatility to the domestic foreign exchange market.

That is exactly what happened on Wednesday. The real rocketed over 2 percent at the open as investors gauged the impact of the measure, which could result in fresh inflows of $30 billion to Brazil, according to estimates from Standard Chartered bank.

The market euphoria wore off before midday, however, with analysts saying the decision also made the local foreign exchange market more vulnerable to swings in investor sentiment, especially at times of higher risk-aversion globally.

Currency losses then mounted to nearly 1 percent after President Dilma Rousseff said Brazil has "no measures at all to hold back" dollar gains against the real and as aversion to risk grew globally.

As the real neared a four-year low of 2.15 per dollar, the central bank stepped in to the market with an auction of currency swaps, derivative contracts that mimic the sale of dollars in the futures market.

The intervention brought the exchange rate back to 2.1296 per dollar, nearly unchanged from Tuesday's close, as it showed the central bank remains ready to act to limit excessive currency volatility.

Investors mostly welcomed the removal of the IOF tax, which was one of the key capital control measures adopted by Brazil in recent years to fight what Finance Minister Guido Mantega referred to as a global currency war.

Many were dismayed, however, by Mantega's suggestion that the measure could be only temporary.

"It's the government communication that messes up everything. Foreigners do not understand how you can change taxes every six months," said Guido Chagas, a senior partner at Humaita Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "That only increases uncertainty about Brazil and scares long-term investors."

Other investors expressed skepticism that Brazil would be able to attract large dollar inflows at a time when markets fret about a possible reduction in global liquidity.

REAL STILL SEEN WEAKENING

The IOF removal comes as Brazil's current account continuously deteriorates and investors fear that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon taper stimulus measures that have supported the appetite for risk assets in emerging markets.

For those reasons, some analysts argued that the decision is insufficient to reverse the real's recent depreciation trend. The currency has weakened more than 4 percent so far this year, and 20 percent since March 2012.

"With the economic recovery painfully slow and the pace of deterioration of the current account accelerating, that measure will not be enough to revert the currency direction, which is for a weaker real," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a currency strategist with RBS Securities.

She estimated the real will likely trade between a range of 2.05 and 2.15 per dollar for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, the measure leaves the door open to "hot money" inflows - the sort of short-term capital that quickly moves around the globe in search of higher returns. That kind of inflow had dropped over two-thirds since the IOF was imposed in October 2010, to less than $20 billion in the 12-month period through April, according to JP Morgan.

"While the decision to cut the IOF tax helps attract foreign flows, it also will demand more FX intervention from the central bank to dampen excessive volatility," Barclays' analysts wrote in a research note.