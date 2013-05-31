RIO DE JANEIRO May 31 Brazilian interest-rate futures rallied early on Friday after the central bank raised the benchmark Selic rate by more than investors expected, intensifying its campaign against inflation.

The central bank on Wednesday lifted the Selic by 50 basis points to 8.0 percent. Many economists and investors had bet policymakers would keep raising borrowing costs at a more modest pace as economic activity continues to falter.

Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014 , one of the most traded, jumped 32 basis points to 8.38 percent after the decision, which analysts saw as a turning point in the central bank's fight against inflation.

On Thursday, in an interview to Globo TV, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said the move will increase investors' "confidence in the pillars of the Brazilian economy," helping the economy recover.