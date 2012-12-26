DIARY-Top Economic Events to Aug 10
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
SAO PAULO Dec 26 Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday it will sell up to $2 billion on the spot market on Dec. 27 with a repurchase agreement, a strategy designed to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.
The bank said in a statement it will conduct one auction to sell U.S. dollars with a repurchase date set for Feb. 1, 2013 and a cutoff rate of 2.06831 reais.
Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened 1.25 percent to 2.0525 per U.S. dollar on the spot market shortly after the announcement.
CHICAGO, June 2 Cash-strapped Illinois, with the worst state credit rating in U.S. history, faces more potential financial pressures next week when a federal judge rules whether the government must accelerate $300 million in monthly Medicaid-related payments.