RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 The Brazilian real gained 1 percent early on Friday after slumping to a 9-1/2-year low in the previous session on fears that President Dilma Rousseff may defeat market-favorite candidate Aecio Neves in Sunday's presidential election.

The real strengthened as much as 1.2 percent in the first minutes of the session but later trimmed gains to trade 0.7 percent stronger around 2.50 per dollar. It closed Thursday at its weakest level since April 2005 on election fears.

After markets closed on Thursday, two major surveys by pollsters Ibope and Datafolha showed Rousseff gaining a clear lead ahead of the Oct. 26 runoff vote.

Some analysts said Thursday's sharp sell-off was overdone, making room for a correction. Others noted that, under Rousseff, the central bank will likely continue its program of currency interventions, which is expected to cushion the real's depreciation trend.

Neves, on the other hand, is expected to immediately stop the sale of currency swaps that are used by the central bank to support the real.

All analysts warned, however, that the market will remain extremely volatile as investors brace for what seems to be one of Brazil's tightest presidential election in decades. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simn)