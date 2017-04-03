(Corrects percentages on the three types of meat)
BRASILIA, April 3 Brazilian fresh beef exports
fell 2 percent in March from a year ago, according to Trade
Ministry data, although a government official said the drop was
not due to a scandal involving sanitation inspectors last month.
Brazilian beef exports totaled $404 million in the period,
the ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that pork
exports jumped 39 percent to $138 million and chicken exports
rose 12 percent to $571 million.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Bill Trott)