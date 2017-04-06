BRASILIA, April 6 Brazil's Agriculture Ministry
on Thursday said it has found problems such as salmonella in
eight of the 302 samples of meat-based products collected from
the 21 meat processing plants being investigated in a corruption
probe.
The ministry said it has started procedures to cancel
federal operation licenses for the plants where the problems
were found. The 21 plants are the target of a probe that
revealed that major meatpackers bribed federal health inspectors
to allow production and marketing of irregular meat-based
products.
