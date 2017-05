BRASILIA, June 30 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday he expects a steep primary budget deficit in 2017, but that the fiscal shortfall will be reduced in coming years.

He said the government aims for the 2017 primary deficit to be smaller than the 170.5 billion reais ($53.52 billion) expected for this year.

($1 = 3.1858 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)