FOREX-Dollar slips after weak data, commodity currencies boosted by oil
* First net long euro positions since May 2014 -IMM data (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Monday called on Congress to approve a cap on public expenditures to avoid future tax hikes that would hurt the competitiveness of the economy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon)
* First net long euro positions since May 2014 -IMM data (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* Launch of initial public offering of 19.05 million shares of common stock, at a price to the public between $20.00 and $22.00 per share