FOREX-Trump uncertainty pushes yen, Swiss franc to multi-week highs
* Downbeat U.S. housing data offsets strong manufacturing report
BRASILIA, June 29 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that the government will unveil a "realistic" primary budget balance goal for 2017 at the start of next week.
Meirelles said it will be very difficult to have a primary surplus next year. The government is expecting a primary deficit of 170.5 billion reais ($52.30 billion) in 2016 as revenues plummet amid the country's worst recession in decades. ($1 = 3.2599 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
LUSAKA, May 17 Zambia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis point to 12.5 percent, Governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday, citing lower inflation and subdued economic growth.