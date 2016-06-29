BRASILIA, June 29 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that the government will unveil a "realistic" primary budget balance goal for 2017 at the start of next week.

Meirelles said it will be very difficult to have a primary surplus next year. The government is expecting a primary deficit of 170.5 billion reais ($52.30 billion) in 2016 as revenues plummet amid the country's worst recession in decades. ($1 = 3.2599 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)