(Recast with source and analyst comments)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, June 30 The Brazilian government could
set a primary budget deficit goal of around 150 billion reais
for 2017 as federal revenue remains subdued due to a two-year
recession, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.
The steep deficit raises questions about the austerity drive
of interim President Michel Temer and his economic "dream team"
led by former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles.
"It will be hard to lower the deficit and 150 billion reais
is the best number for now," said the official, who asked not to
be named. The government's economic team is expected to unveil
the deficit goal next week.
Meirelles, who is now finance minister, said earlier on
Thursday the government will aim for the 2017 deficit to be
smaller than the 170.5 billion reais ($53.52 billion) expected
for this year. However, he acknowledged the shortfall will be
above 100 billion reais as there are doubts about the
government's capacity to increase revenues with a recession in
its second year.
"Temer's austerity speech has not yet turned into reality
and that will hurt the credibility of his government and
Meirelles," said Alex Agostini, chief economist with Austin
Rating in Sao Paulo.
Agostini said a large deficit allows Temer to score
political points by increasing spending on popular government
programs and pork barrel.
A finance ministry spokesman could not be immediately
reached for comment.
($1 = 3.1858 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)